HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One week after State Police announced a statewide alert for a murder suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in Holyoke last December, the suspect has now been added to the Massachusetts Most Wanted list.

The State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section is searching for 21-year-old Evdyele Oneil Pabon Flores of Springfield for the murder of 49-year-old Luis Ramos of Chicopee on December 7, 2022 in Holyoke.

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Pabon Flores is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes, brown hair and is approximately 5’7″ in height and weighs 150 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left forearm that says, “As I Walk Through the Val…”

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office says Pabon Flores should be considered armed and dangerous and may be in the Holyoke or Springfield area. If you see him, you are asked to not approach him and call 911 or the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

Holyoke officers were called to the intersection of Pine and Sargeant Streets on December 7th for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two unoccupied vehicles that had been in a collision as well as several spent casings.

Officers searched the area and found Ramos lying face down with a gunshot wound to his stomach. An investigation by police found Pabon Flores as the driver of one of the vehicles and the suspected gunman. It is alleged that he fired more than 10 rounds at Ramos who was traveling in the second vehicle.