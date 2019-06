A man is scheduled to be in court today in connection with a deadly shooting in Holyoke.

Hampden County DA spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, 67-year old Paul Paradzinski pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned from the hospital back in May.

He is being held without bail.

Paradzinski is accused of shooting and killing 20-year old Aribertic Rodriguez at Dock’s Used Cars in Holyoke last month.

