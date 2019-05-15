Holyoke murder victim and suspect identified

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a murder in Holyoke.

According to Hampden County DA Spokesperson Jim Leyden, Holyoke police were called to the area of Jackson and Clemente Streets at 1:46 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Leyden said when police got there, they found 20-year-old Aribertic Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Police arrested 67-year-old Paul Paradzinski, who stayed at the site of the shooting. He is charged with murder.

Leyden said it is suspected that an interaction between Paradzinski and Rodriguez took place at Doc’s Used Cars in South Holyoke before the shooting.

