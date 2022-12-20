SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman has pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to reselling stolen items online and money laundering.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, 49-year-old Mimi Mai of Springfield pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen goods, four counts of money laundering, and two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

Mai was the owner and operator of EZ Exchange, a pawn shop in Holyoke. Mai would buy stolen goods from people she knew had stolen the products and then resold them on eBay above what she had paid the sellers. Between 2018 and 2021, Mai earned more than $2.1 million from sales listed as “new” on eBay. She used that money to buy a property in Florida.

Mai sold household goods such as power tools, electronic devices, sunglasses, beauty and personal care products.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7, 2023.