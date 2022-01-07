Holyoke PD: $3,100 in over the counter drugs taken from Stop & Shop, suspects wanted

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are looking for more information on three people suspected of stealing more than $3,100 worth of products from a grocery store.

According to Holyoke Police, on Sunday around 6:15 p.m. a woman with red and orange braids entered the Holyoke Stop & Shop with a younger man wearing a fitted hat and blue hoodie. The two suspects went into the Health and Beauty Care section of the store and placed a large amount of over the counter medications into a carriage.

A little later they met with a third suspect identified as a older man. The other two walk away as the older man allegedly takes the carriage full of medications and exits the store. It’s estimated a total of $3,100 in items were taken.

All three suspects were last seen together in the parking lot and then split up as they walked out of surveillance camera’s view. There was no vehicle in the parking lot involved.

If you have any information on the incident or the three suspects, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900. You can also text-a-tip anonymously to 274637. Text “Solve” then your tip and the name of the city. Then text “END” to complete your message.