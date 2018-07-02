Holyoke PD: 446 arrested as result of month-long Operation Full Throttle IV Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 446 arrested as part of Operation Full Throttle IV [ + - ] Video

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - Holyoke Police Chief James Neiswanger announced Monday that 446 people were arrested as a result of the month-long Operation Full Throttle IV.

The operation was conducted by the Holyoke Police Narcotics/ Vice Unit from June 1 to June 30 with the help of several state and federal agencies.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News that in total, 2,200 bags of heroin, nearly a half kilogram of powdered cocaine, 129 bags of powdered cocaine, 502 bags of crack cocaine, six handguns, two rifles, $11,000 in cash, three motor vehicles, and several walkie-talkie radios, digital scales, and packaging materials were seized as part of the operation.

The 446 arrests are broken down into the following charges:

117 arrested for possession of a Class A drug

109 state warrant arrests

89 arrested for possession of a Class B drug

34 arrested for distribution of a Class A drug

16 arrested for possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute

11 arrested for distribution of a Class B drug

9 prostitution arrests

9 arrested for possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute

3 federal arrest warrants

2 arrested for trafficking a Class B drug 200+ grams

2 arrested for trafficking a Class A drug 18-36 grams

2 arrested for trafficking a Class B drug 18-36 grams

1 armed robbery suspect arrested

Lt. Albert highlighted the arrest of 28-year-old Jose Laboy. Laboy is facing 34 counts of distribution of heroin or cocaine, and has been arrested by Holyoke Police numerous times in the past on drug possession and distribution charges.

"Given the numerous times he's been charged with Distribution of Heroin and Cocaine over the past three years we are hoping that the Courts will see fit to place significant bail on this suspect as he is a clear and present danger to the citizens of Holyoke," Albert said.

Albert told 22News they hope removing him from the streets will make a significant impact on reducing the sale of drugs in the Beech and Sargeant Street areas.

Another suspect, Haniel Valera-Malpica, is also facing multiple counts (26) of drug distribution charges.

