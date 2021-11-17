Holyoke PD: Gun battle investigation near Dwight & Oak Street, 1 person hospitalized

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are investigating a shots fired incident near the area of Dwight and Oak Streets Tuesday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers were called to the area around 4:50 p.m. for shots fired. Numerous casings were found in the street and several residential buildings and cars had been hit by bullets. Police believe the incident was a gun battle due to the amount of shell casings found.

While investigating the area, the Holyoke Police Dispatch were informed that a shooting victim was taken to Holyoke Medical Center. The victim is expected to be okay. No other injuries have been reported.

Holyoke Police are continuing to investigate the incident. If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by texting “Solve” then your tip. Text “END” when you are done.