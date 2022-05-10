HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Holyoke Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding persons involved in a shots fired incident.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, on Friday, May 6 police were called to 859 Main Street after receiving a report of shots fired. More residents began calling police to say that several people were involved in the incident.

Witnesses said that the gunmen were randomly shooting their weapons into the air, got into several vehicles and drove away before police arrived.

Investigating officers found 17 shell casings and say no injuries or property damage was reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900 or send a Text-a-Tip message. All tips are can remain anonymous.

TEXT- A -TIP: Text “Solve” plus message (include City/Town) to 274637 on your cell phone. Text the information you want to send, hit SEND and then Text END to complete message.