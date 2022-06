HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft from a local pawn shop.

The suspect stole a gold ring from a pawn shop in Holyoke, according to police. The department has shared several photos of the suspect in hopes he can be identified.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact Detective Keith Williams at 413-322-6900 ext. 559.