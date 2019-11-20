Holyoke PD: Mother arrested after son claimed she tried to kill him

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – A mother from Holyoke was arrested after her 10-year-old son told police that she had a gun and was trying to kill him.

Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert told 22News officers received a report of a panic-stricken child screaming for help in the area of Main and Cabot Streets Friday. The boy was unhurt and removed from the family by the Department of Children and Families pending their investigation.

Albert said their police investigation led them to 31-year-old Norisabeth Santos‘ apartment at 342 Main Street. During a search of the apartment, Albert said officers found a shell casing that had been fired in one of the bedrooms and seized a BMW pending a search warrant.

During the search of the vehicle, Albert said officers found two fully-loaded handguns inside the car, one of which had a destroyed serial number. Albert told 22News police also seized 6,600 individual bags of heroin, 91 grams of cocaine, 53 grams of crack cocaine packaged in individual baggies, over four pounds of marijuana, $75 in cash, a digital scale, and boxes of packaging materials.

Santos was arrested at that apartment around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. She is now facing the following charges:

Reckless endangerment of a Child

Possession of a firearm without a license to carry – (two counts)

Possession of a large capacity firearm in the commission of a felony

Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number

Possession of ammunition without an FID card – (two counts)

Cocaine trafficking 100 grams or more

Heroin trafficking 100 grams or more

Possession to distribute Marijuana

The incident is still being investigated by Holyoke police and state police.