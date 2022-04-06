HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Holyoke Police Department (HPD) is looking for the public’s help in identifying persons involved in catalytic converter thefts.

In a news release sent to 22News, the HPD is investigating multiple thefts of catalytic converter thefts in the city. They are looking for descriptions of suspects, suspects vehicle information. They ask residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods or parking lots of businesses.

Anyone that has information should contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900.

Information can also be shared by using Text A Tip; it is an anonymous message system.

TEXT- A -TIP: Text Solve plus message (include City/Town) to 274637 on your cell phone, text the information you want to send, send the text and text END to complete message.