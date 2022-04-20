HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating a robbery at a store in the Holyoke Mall Monday where suspects stole roughly $1,500 in merchandise.

Surveillance photos shared by the Holyoke Police Department show the suspects inside the Stateline Video Games store in the Holyoke Mall on Monday. The suspects allegedly stole five Nintendo Switch gaming systems and walked out of the store. The consoles have been estimated to be worth a total value of $1,500.

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

If you have any information on the incident or can identify the suspects, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900 ext. 559.

Information can also be shared by using Text-A-Tip; it is an anonymous message system. Text Solve plus a message to 274637 on your cell phone, text the information you want to send, send and text END to complete the message.