HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police and the DEA have seized a large amount of drugs, as well as a firearm from a Holyoke residence Thursday.

In a collaborative effort between the Holyoke Police Narcotics unit and the DEA Springfield Resident Office, a major drug operation came to a halt with the execution of a search warrant at 262 Oak St in Holyoke.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of approximately 2,500 bags containing suspected heroin/fentanyl, alongside a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun and a large capacity magazine.

Moises Alicea (Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department)

Moises Alicea, 26, was arrested and now faces a series of charges:

Trafficking Class A 36-100 grams

Possession of a Firearm without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without FID

Possession of a Firearm in Felony

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Fugitive from Justice Warrant