HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police and the DEA have seized a large amount of drugs, as well as a firearm from a Holyoke residence Thursday.
In a collaborative effort between the Holyoke Police Narcotics unit and the DEA Springfield Resident Office, a major drug operation came to a halt with the execution of a search warrant at 262 Oak St in Holyoke.
The operation resulted in the confiscation of approximately 2,500 bags containing suspected heroin/fentanyl, alongside a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun and a large capacity magazine.
Moises Alicea, 26, was arrested and now faces a series of charges:
- Trafficking Class A 36-100 grams
- Possession of a Firearm without a License
- Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine
- Possession of a Loaded Firearm
- Possession of Ammunition without FID
- Possession of a Firearm in Felony
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Fugitive from Justice Warrant
