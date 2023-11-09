HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, the Holyoke Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit, in collaboration with the FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, executed a search warrant on Maple Street.
Acting on information provided by vigilant citizens, who reported an increase in open-air narcotics activity in the Maple Street area between Sargeant and Franklin Streets, the Holyoke Police Department and its partners initiated a month-long investigation into narcotics trafficking originating from 456 Maple Street, Apt. 1LF.
The search of 456 Maple Street, Apt. 1LF, resulted in the seizure of substantial quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and United States Currency. The following individuals were arrested and charged with various drug-related offenses:
Jose D. Famania-Lasanta, 38
- Possession of Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
- Trafficking Class B – Cocaine (18 to 36 grams)
Victor Pabon, 32
- Possession of Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
- Trafficking Class B – Cocaine (18 to 36 grams)
Justin Mangual, 31
- Possession of Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
- Trafficking Class B – Cocaine (18 to 36 grams)
Tamara Henderson, 28
- Possession of Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
- Trafficking Class B – Cocaine (18 to 36 grams)
Luis M. Nieves, 42
- Warrant – Straight
