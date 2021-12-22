Holyoke Police arrest a Vermont man with possession of a large capacity firearm

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department was called to the report of shots fired in the area of Lyman and North East Street.

When officers arrived they were able to find several empty casings from different calibers.

According to a release from the Holyoke Police Department, it was reported a vehicle had driven by a group of men that were on North East Street. The group returned fire as the vehicle drove away from the scene. The exchange of gunfire took place across from the School Services Diagnostic Center, located at 30 Center Street.

Officers were able to identify and apprehend the suspect, 33-year-old Alyson Merrow of Bennington Vermont and placed under arrest.

At this time there are no other reports of inquires. Detectives were able to locate secured ballistic evidence as well as a Smith and Wesson M&P rifle.

Alyson Merrow was charged with the following:

Possession to distribute Class A

Possession to distribute Class B

Trafficking in cocaine

Improper storage of a firearm

Ammunition without a FID card

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a large capacity firearm in a felony

Anyone that has information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900 or you can text a tip.