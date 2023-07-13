HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday, July 6, in a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies, Holyoke Police Officers arrested a fugitive and seized a significant amount of illegal narcotics.

Holyoke Police Officers participated in the Regional Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) Detail last Thursday afternoon. The OHV Detail, comprised of various local law enforcement agencies, targets the unlawful use of off-road vehicles in neighboring communities.

During the detail, Holyoke officers observed a black off-road motorcycle (dirt bike) being operated on Cabot Street. The officers maintained surveillance on the vehicle until it came to a stop. They then approached the operator, later identified as Kevin Orlick, 34, of Staten Island, NY. Upon interaction, the officers informed Orlick of the violations and discovered he was wanted as a Fugitive from Justice. Orlick was then placed under arrest.

Kevin Orlick, 34 (Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department)

During the arrest, law enforcement officers found illegal narcotics in Orlick’s possession. The confiscated drugs included:

259 bags of heroin

8 vials of cocaine

Kevin Orlick now faces multiple charges. These charges include:

Fugitive from justice Warrant

Possession of Class A to distribute

Possession of Class B to distribute

Recreational Vehicle on a public way

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates may be released as additional information becomes available.