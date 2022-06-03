HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police arrested a man on Sunday, May 29, for gun charges and assault and battery on officers.

According to the news release sent to 22News by Holyoke Police Department, on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. Officer Summers and Officer Diaz attempted to stop a car traveling at a high speed with its headlights off. The car did not stop for the marked cruiser with its emergency lights on. The car came to a stop as it entered the driveway of 134 Oak Street.

As officers approached the car, they ordered those in the car to remain in the vehicle as both the driver’s side and the passenger side doors opened. The passenger, later identified as Joe Anthony Montaner-Vazquez did not stay in the vehicle and ran towards the backyard of the property. As Montaner Vazquez ran he kept one hand clutched to his waist.

When Montaner Vazquez reached the fence he slipped and lost traction. Officer Summer saw him reach for his waistband and Officer Summers did the same, feeling what he believed to be a gun with an extended magazine in the front of Montaner-Vazquez’s waistband.

Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department

Officer Summers told Montaner Vazquez to stop resisting, however, he refused. In an attempt to try to get control of the gun, Montaner-Vazquezs pushed Officer Summers through a wooden fence.

Officer Summers managed to keep his hand on the gun as he crashed through the fence and removed the gun from Montaner-Vazquez’s waistband.

Montaner Vazquez attempted to run again but was taken down by Officer Summers by one hand, with the other securing his gun. Montaner Vazquez was able to regain his footing and throw several punches at Officer Summers and Diaz, which eventually led to him being handcuffed and arrested.

Joe Anthony Montaner-Vazquez (Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department)

25-year-old Joe Anthony Montaner-Vazquez of Holyoke is charged with: