HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department, in collaboration with federal and state agencies, executed a successful operation as part of the “Operation Safe Streets” initiative on Wednesday.

The operation targeted an alleged narcotics distribution center at 174 High Street Apt. 311 in response to community concerns about open-air drug activities impacting local businesses.

Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department

The month-long investigation led by the Holyoke Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit, FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, HSI, and ATF identified the residence as a hub for the manufacture, storage, and distribution of narcotics. Upon executing the search warrant, law enforcement seized significant quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, United States currency, and a semi-automatic pistol.

Four individuals were arrested on various charges related to drug trafficking, firearm possession, and resisting arrest. The arrested individuals and their charges include:

Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department

Alexander Ramos, 24

Trafficking Class A – Fentanyl (10+ grams)

Trafficking Class B – Cocaine (36 to 100 grams)

Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

Resisting Arrest

Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department

Jose Marcano, 58

Trafficking Class A – Fentanyl (10+ grams)

Trafficking Class B – Cocaine (36 to 100 grams)

Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

Resisting Arrest

Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department

Emmanuel Rivera, 35

Possession of Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin

Possession of Class B – Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B – Cocaine

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

Resisting Arrest

Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department

Beatriz M. Santiago, 29

Possession of Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin

Possession of Class B – Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B – Cocaine

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

Alexander Ramos was arrested during this operation while already on bail for two separate violations of the Controlled Substance Act.