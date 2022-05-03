HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is asking the public for information about two gunfire incidents.

According to the news release sent to 22News by Holyoke Police Department, on Monday at around 8:10 am the Holyoke Police Department responded to 25 Canby for the reported damages by gunfire. Officers and Detectives went to the location, secured the area, and initiated an investigation. The caller told officers they had heard, what they believed to be, gunshots at 12:30 a.m. and again at 5:00 a.m.

Each time they heard gunfire there were reportedly 5 to 7 shots. Initially, the caller thought the noise was a car backfiring. The home was struck several times by .233 caliber rounds, rounds used by the AR-15 rifle. At least 2 windows had bullet holes and rounds entered the home and struck internal walls.

Courtesy of Holyoke Police Dept.

Courtesy of Holyoke Police Dept.

On Wednesday, April 20, Holyoke Police Sargeant Heredia was in the area of North Summer Street and reported shots fired in the area. Holyoke Police Officers were called to the area. Officer Gubala was told by citizens that gunfire between 2 moving vehicles had occurred by Lyman and Grover.

It was reported one gunman was standing through the sunroof of one of the involved vehicles and was actively shooting the second vehicle. Over 2 dozen spent casings were recovered by the Holyoke Police Departments Criminal Investigation Bureau. Currently, no injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone that has information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900 or Text A Tip anonymously.