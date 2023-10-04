HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is investigating a shooting in the city that wounded one person.

According to Holyoke Police Detective Jared Hamel, the victim arrived at Holyoke Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg at 1:58 p.m. The victim was dropped off at the emergency room.

The victim was shot in the upper leg and is expected to make a full recovery, but the police do not know where that shooting took place.

The investigation is being conducted by the Holyoke Police Criminal Investigations Unit. It is being asked that if anyone has information, contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900 or Text a Tip.