HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police officers are investigating a series of gunshots fired into an apartment.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to the area of 6 Gerard Way around 5:20 Saturday morning for multiple reported gunshots.

They arrived to find one apartment in the area had its glass door shot out. One family was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured. Twelve bullet casings were founded and taken as evidence.

The Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau is handling the investigation and is asking anyone with information to call them at (413) 322-6900.