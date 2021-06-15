Holyoke Police investigating after woman stabbed on Elm Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a stabbing incident on Elm Street in Holyoke that left one woman with injuries Monday afternoon.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, officers were called to 177 Elm Street for a report of a stabbing at 1 p.m. A woman was located with blood coming from her lower body.

The two Holyoke officers who responded administered first aid before taking her to a local hospital.

This remains an ongoing investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Holyoke Police Department at (413) 322-6900. You can also Text-A-Tip to 274637, include your city or town, the tip, and END to complete the message.