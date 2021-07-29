Holyoke Police investigating drive by shooting on Bowers Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is investigating a drive by shooting on Bowers Street Wednesday night.

Captain Matthew Moriarty told 22News officers received a call of a drive by shooting around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night. When they arrived, witnesses told police the vehicle involved had driven away from the incident.

A second floor apartment on Bowers Street was hit by a bullet. The round hit a window and went into the living room in the apartment. No injuries were reported from the incident. Detectives were able to find several rounds and casings in the area.

The Holyoke Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information on the drive by shooting, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413) 322-6900. You can also text an anonymous tip by texting “Holyoke” to 274637, then another text with your message, and a third text as “END.”