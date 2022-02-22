HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating a shooting on Sargeant Street Tuesday morning.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers were called to Sargeant Street between Pine Street and Walnut Street for a report of gunfire around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. When officers arrived they found spent casings in the area.

While investigating the incident, detectives were told there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. Detectives also discovered there was a possible victim. Police checked surrounding hospitals for a shooting victim but none were reported.

Holyoke police are continuing to investigate the shooting. If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900. You can also text-a-tip anonymously by texting SOLVE plus your message to 274637. Text END to complete the message.