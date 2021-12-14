Holyoke police investigating hit-and-run incident on Sargeant Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident on Sargeant Street Monday afternoon that left one person with serious injuries.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers were called to the area of Sargeant Street and Race Street for a report of a hit-and-run around 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. When police arrived, they found a man injured on the street. The victim told police a blue sedan allegedly hit him as he was crossing the street and ran over both of his legs. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries but is expected to be okay.

A short time later, officers located the blue 2016 Nissan that fled the area. Police attempted to stop the car but the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. Holyoke police attempted to chase after the vehicle but was later terminated by a police supervisor. The vehicle was later located in Huntington and was seized for evidence.

If you have any information on the blue 2016 Nissan or the hit-and-run incident, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. You can also text-a-tip anonymously to 274637. Text “Solve” then your tip and the name of the city. Then text “END” to complete your message.