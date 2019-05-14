Holyoke police investigating homicide

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News one man is dead, and another is in police custody.

22News saw a lot of police activity on South Bridge Street in the afternoon. A portion of Clemente Street and a business on that street have been taped off with police tape. Evidence markers dotted the area.

Both Holyoke and State Police detectives spent hours on Clemente street looking into what led up to the incident that left one man dead. Police would not confirm how the victim was killed, but neighbors said there was a shooting, and that they knew the victim.

“The kid grew up here, I know him so… it’s just shocking to all of us,” said Christian Colon of Holyoke. “I guess they got in a fight, and he got shot five times.”

The investigation is now being handled by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

