Holyoke police investigating motorcycle drive-by shooting on Sunday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A gunshot victim is recovering after police were flagged down near an alley on Chestnut Street in Holyoke Sunday night.

According to the news release sent to 22News from Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 7 p.m. gunshots were reported to the station in the area of Chestnut and Sargeant Streets. Officer M. Whelihan was flagged down by a resident and was told there was a man with a gunshot wound in the alley between Chestnut and Maple Streets.

The victim told officers a person was riding a motorcycle while he was being shot at. The victim was given first aid by officers and taken to a local hospital where he went into surgery.

The Holyoke Criminal Investigation Bureau has opened an investigation on the incident. Anyone that may have information are urged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or use Text A Tip to 533-TIPS by typing SOLVE and your message. You may remain anonymous.