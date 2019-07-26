Holyoke Police investigating incident on Main Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke detectives are still investigating after an alleged abduction of a woman Friday evening.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Patrick Leahy told 22News the vehicle and all parties involved have been located.

Sgt. Leahy confirmed that this was not a kidnapping and the Holyoke Police Department’s Detective Bureau is now investigating whether this was a domestic incident.

Holyoke Police Lt. Isaiah Cruz told 22News police received a report of two men dragging a woman into a vehicle outside an ice cream shop on Main Street early Friday evening.

Holyoke Police were searching for the vehicle involved, a blue Toyota Camry with Massachusetts license plate 9DD-199.