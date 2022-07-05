HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police were called to 556 South Bridge Street for a reported shooting at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday,

According to the news release sent to 22News by Holyoke Police Captain Matthew F. Moriarty, when police arrived they were advised that the driver of a black sedan going southbound on South Bridge stuck a gun out the driver’s side window and fired the weapon into the air.

MAP: South Bridge Street in Holyoke

No injuries or property damage has been reported and Holyoke Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or use Text-A-Tip.