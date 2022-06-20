HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating an incident Sunday evening that resulted in a car getting shot at.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 5:40 p.m. Holyoke Police were called to the area of Franklin and Chestnut Street. As Police were on the way, more information was received by a caller saying that a car had been “shot up”. Officers arrived and found a green sedan with bullet holes.

No injuries have been reported and a witness stated that in a black sedan was driving north on Franklin Street and someone in the car fired numerous rounds at the green Sedan. The black sedan turned onto chestnut and drove away at a high speed. Officers collected casings of .380 and 9mm caliber bullets.

Anyone that has information is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413) 322-6900 or use Text-A-Tip.