Holyoke Police investigating shots fired into Walnut Street building

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police department is investigating several shots fired near the area of Walnut Street and Cabot Street.

On Monday night, Holyoke Police were called to an alley behind 244 Walnut Street for reports of six to seven shots fired. When officers arrived, they searched for any evidence of a firearm being used. Police were able to find several casings and one live round in the area. Detectives were told that the building at 244 Walnut Street had been hit by gun fire.

Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department

Police could see several bullet holes in the exterior of the building, as well as several bullet holes in a window of the residence. No injuries have been reported and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone that has information on the shots fired incident is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by messaging SOLVE plus your tip.