HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating a shots fired incident after they found shell casings on the street Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were sent to the area of 475 Maple Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they checked the area but found no victims or property damaged by gunshots. Four spent shell casings were found across the street near the intersection.

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact Holyoke Police at 413-322-6900 or you can Text a Tip to “Crimes” (274637), type “Solve” and then your message.