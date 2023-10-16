HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating a shots fired incident after they found shell casings on the street Monday afternoon.
According to police, officers were sent to the area of 475 Maple Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they checked the area but found no victims or property damaged by gunshots. Four spent shell casings were found across the street near the intersection.
If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact Holyoke Police at 413-322-6900 or you can Text a Tip to “Crimes” (274637), type “Solve” and then your message.
