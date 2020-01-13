Holyoke police investigating three separate shootings in two days

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) -Over a span of 48 hours, Holyoke police investigated three separate shootings, two of which were deadly.

The first was Friday when police found a body on South Bridge Street, near the Morgan Sullivan School.

Body found on South Bridge Street in Holyoke identified, one arrested

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News the victim was identified as 21-year-old Jesus Otero Marrero of Holyoke.

On Saturday, police found 21-year-old Racquese Wright of Springfield suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area of 133 Sargeant Street. Wright was taken to the hospital where he died.

Another shooting took place on Gerard Way Saturday evening where someone was shot in the leg.

22News has yet to receive confirmation as to whether these incidents were related, but one local resident said the nice weather we had this weekend could have played a factor in these incidents.

“This weekend was so warm it felt like summer. I think people get out more in that time and there’s more interaction which leads to a better chance that things like this could happen.” -Ron Baldwin, Holyoke

30-year-old Merkin Andrade was taken into custody and charged with misleading a police investigation in connection with the incident on South Bridge Street.

No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide on Sargeant Street.