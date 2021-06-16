Holyoke Police investigating two shots fired incidents over the weekend

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating two incidents of shots fired in Holyoke from the past weekend.

On Saturday, Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty told 22News police were called to the area of 310 Walnut Street around 3:50 p.m. for shots fired. Police were able to find shell casings and a concerned neighbor told them a nearby apartment window had a bullet hole in it. A bullet hole was also found on the bedroom wall.

Police reported the incident as an exchange of gunfire on Walnut Street in front of the building with a vehicle that was also shot. No one was injured from the incident.

On Sunday around 5:30 p.m., police were called to another shots fired incident in the area of 157 Sargeant Street. A neighbor yelled from a window to police that the suspect was running down the road. The suspect shot several times at a building on Walnut Street.

Police later discovered an apartment on Sargeant Street had a window shot out and a bullet hole was located in a child’s room.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900. You can also anonymously text a tip to them by texting “Solve Holyoke” to 274637. Then make another text with your information you would like the send. Then finally text END to complete the message.