Holyoke Police looking for bank robbery suspect

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person that robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, police were called to Westfield Bank on Northampton Street around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for a report of a bank robbery. The person that called told police the suspect had left on foot and was last seen on St. James Ave.

Witnesses in the area of the bank told police the suspect entered the bank through the front door with a firearm, jumped over the bank counter and demanded money. The suspect then left the bank from the north entrance. The person is described as a large Hispanic man wearing a gray baseball hat, black hood sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413) 322-6900. You can also text an anonymous tip by texting “Holyoke” to 274637, then another text with your message, and a third text as “END.”