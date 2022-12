HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in a check cashing scheme.

Courtesy of Holyoke Police

The suspect is accused of trying to cash a stolen personal check on December 20. Anyone with information is asked to call the Holyoke Detective Bureau at (413) 322-6900 or use Text-a-tip at 274637. To use Text-a-tip, text the world SOLVE plus the message to the number 274637.