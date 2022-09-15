HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke police are looking for a person responsible for shooting a paintball gun at a man in the area of Walnut and Hampden streets.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday officers were called for shots fired and a shooting victim. When officers arrived, it was determined the victim was shot by a paintball gun.

The victim and his six children returned home when he saw a group in an empty parking lot shooting paintball guns. Moriarty said the victim told police he took his son’s hand to cross Walnut Street when he was shot from behind with a paintball and then had a heated exchange with the Hispanic man that shot him.

MAP: Walnut St and Hampden St in Holyoke

An additional three paintballs were shot in the direction of the victim a short time later when he was crossing the street while several children were out playing. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or text a tip anonymously to 274637 and then text with the word Solve along with your message.