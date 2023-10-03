HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating the suspect of a stabbing on Meadowbrook Drive Tuesday morning.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, officers were sent to Meadowbrook Drive for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the incident, they began to provide medical aid and learned that the suspect was not there.

During an investigation, the officers learned that the suspect had driven off in a grey Dodge Ram pickup with Maryland Registration plate 1FD4727. This was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.

It is asked that if anyone sees this vehicle, contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900.