Holyoke Police looking into pink spray paint incidents

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are looking into finding the suspects responsible for using pink spray paint in sections of the Elmwood area on Sunday.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, several reports were made of vandalizing property using pink spray paint. The Holyoke Police have been notified of a social media post that may show the suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. Individuals can also use the Text A Tip system by texting “solve” and your message to 274637.