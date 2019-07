HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are looking to identify a man they say is a known burglar in the area.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, the man rides his bicycle around the Holyoke area canvassing driveways, garages, and homes.

Police say he is Hispanic, 5’7″ with a skinny build, weighs around 145 pounds and has a goatee.

If you see this man in your neighborhood or on someone’s property you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900.