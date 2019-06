HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Holyoke are looking to identify a man they say has stolen thousands of dollars in items from several stores over the past two weeks.

Holyoke Police Lt., James Albert, told 22News, the man is believed to have stolen $10,000 in merchandise from the Sephora, and the Sunglass Hut stores in the Holyoke Mall. The man is also said to have stolen from the Ulta store.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6940.