Holyoke police looking to identify people in connection with theft of ‘high-dollar’ sunglasses

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are asking the public’s help in identifying three people in connection with the theft of ‘high dollar’ sunglasses at the Holyoke Mall.

Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert told 22News the individuals seen in the photos above are wanted for questioning in the case of two separate incidents in which nearly $800 worth of sunglasses were stolen from Sunglass Hut on May 10. The thefts happened within one hour of each other.

If you recognize any of the individuals, you’re asked to call Holyoke Police detectives at 413-322-6900.

