State Police recover over 7,000+ bags of heroin in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police arrested a man after allegedly recovering drugs during a traffic stop on Monday night.

According to State Police, 33-year-old Eugenio G. Rivera-Narvaez was arrested after a trooper conducted a traffic stop on Beech Street after seeing a car traveling without any lights on.

Police said officers recovered 7,450 baggies of heroin, 179.2 grams of crack cocaine, and over $3,700. Eugenio was also driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Eugenio was taken to the State Police Northampton Barracks for booking and has been charged with the following: