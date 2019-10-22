1  of  2
State Police recover over 7,000+ bags of heroin in Holyoke

Crime

(Photo: Massachusetts State Police)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police arrested a man after allegedly recovering drugs during a traffic stop on Monday night.

According to State Police, 33-year-old Eugenio G. Rivera-Narvaez was arrested after a trooper conducted a traffic stop on Beech Street after seeing a car traveling without any lights on.

Police said officers recovered 7,450 baggies of heroin, 179.2 grams of crack cocaine, and over $3,700. Eugenio was also driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Eugenio was taken to the State Police Northampton Barracks for booking and has been charged with the following:

  • Lights violation
  • Operating after license suspension
  • Trafficking in heroin, morphine, fentanyl (Class A Substance)
  • Trafficking in cocaine, crack cocaine (Class B Substance)

