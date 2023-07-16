HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a robbery at the Holyoke Mall on Friday.

According to Lieutenant John Monaghan of the Holyoke Police Department, the robbery occurred at Funari Jewelers on Friday at approximately 4:30 p.m.

A man wearing a white t-shirt was looking at one of the pieces of jewelry and then ran off with it. The item has been recovered by a store manager and the suspect has yet to be identified.

There were no weapons used or injuries that occurred during the robbery. The case is currently under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department.