HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police say they are seeing an increase in car thefts in the city.

According to the police department, Kia, Hyundai, and some late-model Honda vehicles are the targets. They believe this to be linked to a TikTok trend.

Kias made in 2011 and later and Hyundais made in 2015 or later are attractive targets to thieves because of the way they’re built — without a push-button start.

Police are asking the public to be extra vigilant and if they see something out of place, contact Holyoke Police Department.