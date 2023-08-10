HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police say they are seeing an increase in car thefts in the city.
According to the police department, Kia, Hyundai, and some late-model Honda vehicles are the targets. They believe this to be linked to a TikTok trend.
Kias made in 2011 and later and Hyundais made in 2015 or later are attractive targets to thieves because of the way they’re built — without a push-button start.
Police are asking the public to be extra vigilant and if they see something out of place, contact Holyoke Police Department.
