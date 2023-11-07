HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is seeking the public’s in identifying a suspect involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card.
The Holyoke Police Department posted pictures on their social media of a suspect who is involved in a credit card fraud case.
It is being asked that if anyone has information about the suspect, contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau or Text-A-Tip (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone).
You can report information anonymously if you wish.
