HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is seeking the public’s in identifying a suspect involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card.

The Holyoke Police Department posted pictures on their social media of a suspect who is involved in a credit card fraud case.

It is being asked that if anyone has information about the suspect, contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau or Text-A-Tip (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone).

You can report information anonymously if you wish.