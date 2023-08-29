HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who were involved in credit card fraud in July.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, the credit card fraud took place at a business in the Holyoke Mall on July 29th.

Holyoke Police Department Holyoke Police Department

It is asked if anyone has information, contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900 or Text-A-Tip (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone). If you wish to remain anonymous you can.