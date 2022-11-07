HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery.

On Sunday, at around 6:00 p.m., the Holyoke Police were called to Racing Mart on South Street for a panic alarm that was going off, according to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty. It was later reported that it was an armed robbery. Officers began to search for the suspects, with one armed with a gun, however, they were not found.

PHOTOS: Armed Robbery at Racing Mart in Holyoke

Photo courtesy of the Holyoke Police Department

The following are descriptions of the suspects provided by the Holyoke police:

Suspect 1

Dark-skinned male wearing a dark-colored zip-up hoodie

Black face mask, or covering

A white knit hat, with spiral details on it

Dark color or navy shorts

Black sneakers

Suspect 2

Dark-skinned male

Dark-colored hair, in a ponytail

Seen putting up his hood as he walks into the store wearing a gray or dark green jacket with a maroon hood

Red pajama pants

Dark-colored sneakers with white soles

If you have any information or can identify either individual, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or text a tip anonymously. Text Solve plus message (include City/Town) to 274637 on your cell phone, then text the information you want to send. Send the text, and text END to complete the message.