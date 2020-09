HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who is considered dangerous.

The Holyoke Police Department said the suspect is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred early Thursday morning. Police did not mention where the robbery took place.

He is considered armed and dangerous and the public is being asked not to approach him.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call Detective Parnell at (413) 322-6940.