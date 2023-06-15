HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is seeking assistance from members of the community in identifying the individual below.

Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department

According to police, the individual is suspected of using a stolen credit card at several stores at the Holyoke Mall, on June 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at (413) 322-6900 or Text-A-Tip (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone), and if you wish to remain anonymous you may.