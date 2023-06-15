HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is seeking assistance from members of the community in identifying the individual below.
According to police, the individual is suspected of using a stolen credit card at several stores at the Holyoke Mall, on June 11.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at (413) 322-6900 or Text-A-Tip (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone), and if you wish to remain anonymous you may.